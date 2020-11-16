Worst Diwali night air in 4 years, rains hit parts of city the day after

New delhi: The Central government's SAFAR had predicted that if the firecracker ban was followed, Delhi's air would be the best in four years on Diwali night. On Saturday night, pollution in the Capital had dipped to its worst on a Diwali night in four years.



The city recorded an overall AQI of 414 at 4 pm on Saturday. It soared to 454 by 10 pm. The air quality had turned "severe" on Saturday evening with stubble burning accounting for 32 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution.

The neighbouring cities of Faridabad (438), Ghaziabad (483), Greater Noida (439), Gurgaon (424) and Noida (466) also recorded their AQI in the severe category.

Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 337 on Diwali last year (October 27), and 368 and 400 in the next two days. Thereafter, pollution levels remained in the severe category for three days on the trot.

In 2018, the 24-hour average AQI (281) on Diwali was recorded in the poor category. It deteriorated to 390 the next day and remained in the "severe" category on three consecutive days thereafter.

In 2017, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI on Diwali (October 19) stood at 319. It, however, slipped into the severe zone the next day.

As Delhi, by and large, defied the firecracker ban shamelessly, COVID-19 patients in recovery reported increased respiratory symptoms and many others reported trouble breathing, the Delhi Fire Services responded to 206 calls, many of which were fires started due to firecrackers. According to the fire department, about 129 calls were received from 6 pm to 11.58 pm on Saturday.

"Calls were of various nature which includes garbage fire and bursting crackers," one official said. As compared to previous years, there has been a decline in cases. According to the data from DFS on Diwali, in 2012-184 calls, 2013-177 calls, 2014-211 calls, 290 fire calls were attended in 2015, 243 fire calls in 2016, 204 fire calls in 2017, 271 in 2018 and 245 in 2019.

Atul Garg, Director DFS said, "On the eve of Diwali, DFS attended 206 fire call slightly less than last year. DFS had deployed approximately 2,000 firefighters and more than 200 fire tenders to face the challenge."

There were also possibilities that garbage dumps in some areas also caught fire due to the bursting of crackers. The only major fire incident reported this Diwali was at a wooden godown in Mundka in which one person died and another was injured.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar (28), a native of Mundka whereas the injured one Aditya (20) was receiving treatment. He is also a native of UP.

Police said that at the time of the incident there were 10-12 labourers present. "We are investigating the reason behind the fire. We came to know that the fire might have started from a cylinder. We are probing this theory also," the official said.

As for the pollution, the Indian Meteorological Department has said that conditions are expected to improve from today (Monday) with the onset of a fresh western disturbance. Sunday saw light rains in the city as well.