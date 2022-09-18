World Clean-Up Day: DJB participates in Yamuna Ghat cleaning campaign

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) participated in the Yamuna Ghat cleaning drive to mark the occasion of 'World Clean-Up Day' with the objective of cleaning the river banks and sensitising the local communities about the issue.

The drive was organised under the aegis of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) at the Yamuna Ghat in the Gandhi Nagar area with the officials of DJB leading the cleanliness drive with full enthusiasm and motivating the youngsters to take the clean ghats campaign ahead.

The event saw the participation of NGOs, school students, volunteers and members from other civil society groups by removing the garbage, solid waste, plastics and other litter from the Ghat. The four NGOs — Rural Education and Welfare Society, Haryali Centre for Rural Development, Social Network India, and Ganga Devi Shaikshik Society — carried out multiple cleaning activities at the Yamuna Ghat. All participants took the pledge to clean the ghats and the river to ensure the return of the river ecology in its original form.

The DJB and all other participating groups also generated awareness among the community members living in the vicinity with regards to the importance of the Ghats, abetment of pollution and necessity of public participation to turn the drive into the Yamuna Ghats Cleanliness Movement.