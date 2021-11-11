Working on cutting VAT on petrol, says CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that his government is working on reducing Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and that once a plan is chalked out, they will reduce it to provide relief to residents here.



The CM while speaking at the Times Now Summit 2021 said that his Deputy Manish Sisodia has been working on it with the concerned officials and once the calculations are finished, the government will make an announcement on the subject.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Petrol dealers association has also written to Kejriwal asking to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel.

CM Kejriwal also took the onus of cleaning up the Yamuna and said that it was his responsibility. "I do not want to accuse anyone. This is a 70-year-old problem. While I have asked for 5 years time at least give me some time, Yamuna will be cleaned by next election," he said.

On the air pollution here, the CM said that the people of Delhi have no fault in it as the root cause is the stubble burning down by the neighbouring states.

On expanding the party, the AAP chief said, "I am the son of Delhi, will stay in Delhi, I am not going anywhere. AAP will contest elections wherever the people want us — or Punjab," he added.

"Delhi government is running in profit. We are working for the public with the right intention. We have not imposed any new tax

as we have managed the taxes well. There is no shortage of money with any government only a lack of intention," he added.

Kejriwal said his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is following "true Hindutva" as it wants to unite 130 crore people of the country and take the nation on the path of development.

Dividing people in the name of religion, engineering riots and committing atrocities on Dalits is not Hindutva but to unite one human being with another is, he said in a veiled attack on the BJP while replying to a question at a summit organised by news channel Times Now.

The AAP is gearing up to contest assembly polls on all seats in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Uttarkhand due to be held early next year.