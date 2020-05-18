Workers work overtime to earn extra money in uncertain times

gurugram: Manufacturing activities in most of the industries, including various auto manufacturing companies in Gurugram have begun under strict social distancing norms.



While there are strict regulations that have been enforced in the working environment in the factories for most of the workers who had been out of work for more than a month this is a big opportunity to start their livelihood afresh.

Most of the workers in the auto companies who were staying in Delhi have even accepted to stay within the premises of the company and not go back so that not only the manufacturing activities remain intact but even their jobs remain secure.

The process of opening the premium dealership stores have also begun. Taking cognisance of the strict social distancing rules, Sujata (name changed) who is one of the top workers was asked if she can stay near the premises of the company.

Despite being a mother of a five-year-old, Sujata accepted the offer. In a company of 600 employees that is presently operating with the strength of 90, Sujata is also willing to work overtime and get paid extra.

Speaking to the Millennium Post, she said that she is working hard as she is anxious about the future and also because she promised her daughter that she would gift her a doll on her birthday in July.