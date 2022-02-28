Worker dies at Anjara site, builder promises compensation after protests

Greater Noida: Locals in large number reached Ajnara builder's site in Greater Noida on Sunday morning to stage demonstration following the death of a worker at the builder's site.

The deceased, Hasan Mohammad, a resident of Dankaur in Greater Noida, had been working at Ajnara builder's site. On Saturday, he died under mysterious circumstances and the family alleged foul play.

On Sunday morning, locals along with family gathered at the site in large numbers and staged a demonstration - demanding strict police action against the builder.

Police was informed and a team from Dankaur police station reached the spot. On the basis of post-mortem of the body, the actual reason for death was revealed to be cardiac arrest.

A senior police officer said that the youth went into cardiac arrest while working on Saturday. "The locals were demanding action against builder. We have arranged talks between builder and those protesting outside the site. Financial assistance to the family of deceased has been promised by the builder. The protesters then vacated the site after getting the assurance. The body was handed over to family for last rites after conducting post-mortem," said police.