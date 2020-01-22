Worked just like an elder son in family, says Kejriwal
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government did a lot for the people of the city in its five-year tenure but needed more time to complete the work pending for 70 years.
"We have tried our best to give maximum benefit to the people of Delhi... to make their lives prosperous. We have made water and electricity free, improved the education and health care system. But the work pending for 70 years cannot be completed in just five years. We need more time," he said while addressing a roadshow in the Badli constituency in support of AAP candidate Ajesh Yadav.
"I have worked like an elder son in a family. It is the elder son who shoulders most of the responsibilities, takes care of everyone, gets the sister married manages all expenses etc. I have tried to do just that," Kejriwal said as cheers and claps rose to a crescendo.
Election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.
