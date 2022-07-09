Work to restore finial of Jama Masjid nears completion: Delhi Waqf Board
New Delhi: The work to restore the finial of the historic Jama Masjid here is almost complete and the over 950-kg structure has been fixed atop the mosque's main dome from where it got dislodged during a thunderstorm, Delhi Waqf Board members said on Friday.
The repair was carried out by an Agra-based heritage conservation group of a former engineer and staff of the Archaeological Survey of India at a cost of over Rs 15 lakh, they said.
"It was a very delicate and tiring work to fix the finial back on the top of the main dome as it weighed over 950 kg. The experienced former engineer of ASI carried out the repair work over several weeks," said a Delhi Waqf Board member.
Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amantullah Khan said the total expense for the repair was met through contribution from the people and no government money was involved.
"We did it together with other devouts and people who wanted the historic mosque to be repaired and brought to its old glorious form," Khan said.
