Work load: On-duty NHM worker suffers heart attack
Gurugram: For long the National Health Mission (NHM) workers who have been employed by the district health department on contractual basis blamed for poor and stressful working conditions and delays in payment of salaries. The voices of anger again gained momentum after one of the NHM workers identified as Rajesh an ambulance driver suffered a heart attack while on duty on Thursday.
He was subsequently admitted in the government hospital where his life was saved after stents were placed in his heart.
As per the NHM workers association, Rajesh was being forced to work for 12 hours a day without any offs. It has also been alleged that he was not given his full salary for four months in a row.
The NHM has highlighted that even though Rajesh's case got attention several of its workers have faced various health issues due to the poor working conditions.
Having gone on strike several times the workers have threatened to go on strike again over the issue.
"The government on its part have always tried to meet the demands for the aggrieved workers. It is not that the situation is completely gloomy. We have met some of their demands in the past and we will continue to make sure that the satisfaction levels of the workers are maintained," said Dr JS Punia, the Chief Medical Officer of the Gurugram Civil Hospital.
