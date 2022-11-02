Work from home or use shared transport to reduce vehicular emissions: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday appealed to city residents to preferably work from home or use shared transport to reduce vehicular emissions, a major contributor to air pollution in the national capital.



He also said that vehicular emissions account for 51 per cent of the air pollution generated locally.

"If possible, please share a ride to work or work from home. This is how we can reduce the share of vehicular

emissions in Delhi's air pollution," he said during a press conference here.

Rai asked people to refrain from using coal or firewood for heating purposes and to provide electric heaters to security staff to avoid open burning during winters. "We have to reduce our share of pollution. We have to do everything we can. We cannot sit idle waiting for others to act," the minister said.

He said people should avoid bursting firecrackers.

"Emission from even one firecracker can cause great harm in such unfavourable meteorological conditions," he said.

Rai also asked people to take pictures if they find anyone violating the ban on construction work and upload them on "Green Delhi" application for necessary action.

Rai also attacked the BJP, saying it was politicising the issue of air pollution.

"The BJP favoured polluting activities — opposed the ban on firecrackers, stopped the implementation of "Red Light on Gaadi off" campaign and is now violating the ban on polluting activities in the capital and now doing politics over the issue," he said.

Farmers are forced to burn stubble in Punjab because the BJP-led Centre did not support the state government's plan to provide a cash incentive to them for not burning crop residue, the leader from the Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in Punjab, he said.