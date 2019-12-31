Work begins for Delhi Metro Phase-4

NEW DELHI: Nearly four years behind schedule, the construction work for Delhi Metro's Phase 4 was formally started on Monday at Haiderpur Badli Mor in the presence of DMRC's Managing Director, Dr Mangu Singh and other senior officials.



Piling work was commenced at Haiderpur Badli Mor as part of the Phase 4's first civil contract which was awarded last month for the construction of a portion of the Janakpuri West –R K Ashram Marg Corridor (Extension of Line –8, Magenta Line).

The contract includes construction of 10 stations - Keshopur, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Mangolpuri, West Enclave, Pushpanjali, Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Prashant Vihar & North Pitampura. The entire corridor is elevated.

The 28.92 km long Janakpuri West –R K Ahsram Marg corridor is an extension of Magenta Line and will come up with 22 stations. The tenders for the remaining stations of this corridor are also nearing finalisation. Tenders for civil construction have already been floated for the other planned corridors and two more contracts have already been awarded.

"This corridor is an extension of the Magenta Line and will have a total of 22 stations. The tenders for the remaining stations are also nearing finalisation," Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, Anuj Dayal said.

The civil work on construction of the 10 stations is expected to be completed in 30 months, he said.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held next to the Haiderpur Badli Mor station of the Yellow Line in the presence of DMRC chief Mangu Singh and other senior officials of the Delhi Metro. "A huge office has been set up at Haiderpur Badli Mor station to monitor the construction of the Phase-IV work," said, Dayal

"As part of the first corridor work, three interchange stations –Peeragarhi (with Green Line), Madhuban Chowk (with Red Line) and Haiderpur Badli Mor (with Yellow Line) –will come up. In addition, the entire Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor will have three more interchange facilities at Majlis Park (Pink Line), Azadpur (with Yellow Line) and R K Ashram Marg (with Blue Line)," Dayal said.

Therefore, the new corridor in total will have six interchange stations. "The Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro project comprising three corridors covering 61.67 km and today is a landmark day for the DMRC," Dayal said.

The Union Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in March had approved three out of the six corridors of the Delhi Metro's proposed Phase-IV which will further improve connectivity in the national capital.

According to the government, the Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aero City-Tughlakabad corridors were approved by the cabinet.