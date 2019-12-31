Wood logs distributed to keep Shaheen Bagh protesters warm

New Delhi: It's freezing cold in Delhi. As temperature dip is making new record in this December with each passing day, a large number of people at Shaheen Bagh are protesting against CAA and NRC. So, what's keeping them warm apart from the slogans and placards that they hold in their hands? Its the wood logs that are being distributed at the protest site to keep people warm.



Lots of people can be seen warming themselves at the fire lit from these wood logs as the temperature dips and it becomes freezing cold in Delhi.

Asif, who works in an MNC in Noida, told Millennium Post that he has bought a quintal wood logs to be distributed at the protest site. He is seen sitting with his friends around the fire on a cold winter night.

"We are a group of friends and we have collected the money within ourselves to buy wood logs and distribute it at the protest venue in Shaheen Bagh. This is necessary because people are distributing tea and snack and even Biryani here but what is most needed in this chilling night is wood logs to keep the flames burning," he said.

There are several protesters mostly women who stay all night on the road including their children.

The cold wind and the freezing temperature has not been able to deter the protesters from the site as the road is blocked for more than 15 days now.

"We have also requested people to donate woollen caps and even sanitary napkins are needed. The women and children sitting here need more in material now," said one of the volunteer at Shaheen Bagh.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police has intensified its effort to convince the protesters to clear the road.