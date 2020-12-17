Won't relent, this is a battle for survival, say elder protestors camped at Shahjahanpur border

Gurugram: Along with young, there are also substantial numbers of elder protestors aged between 60 and 70 years who are camped along Shahjahanpur border.



Risks for these elder farmers continue to be greater due to prevalence of COVID-19 and colder weather in which these elder farmers are staying open throughout the day. Along with makeshift tents, farmers and protestors are sleeping on their tractors to keep themselves warm. With cold winds blowing even in afternoon Langar service of offering warm tea has also become popular among protestors.

Protestors have also rejected criticism of these protests being orchestrated politically as several political leaders from Rajasthan have participated in these protests and voiced their opinion against the three farm Bills.

"There are difficulties but these hardships cannot bring down our strength towards fighting for our survival. Many small farmers like us today are concerned that their steady source of income and their biggest source of asset which is their landholding will go away in coming years if these three bills are going to be implemented. We cannot let that happen," said Manohar Singh, one of the protesting farmers at Shahjahanpur border.

Despite difficult conditions many farmers at the protesting site remain upbeat and remain committed to continue with their protests until farm bills are withdrawn.

Even though situation at Shahjahanpur border remains calm there have also been stray incidents where protestors have clashed with law enforcement officials. On Monday certain protestors clashed with law enforcement officials at Bawal after they were not allowed to move ahead to Gurugram and subsequently Delhi.

In order to exert more pressure on the Central Government there are now plans to bring in more farmers from Rajasthan and South Haryana at this area.

Farm leaders who are spearheading the movement on Tuesday went to Jaipur to speak to several village heads of Rajasthan Panchayat Parishad to speak to village heads about participating in protests against farm bills. There are over 800 protestors that are presently camped at around Shahjahanpur. Most of these farmers are from different parts of Rajasthan and there are also some from areas of South Haryana.

Meanwhile, the support base for protestors at Shahjahanpur border continues to grow. On Monday after workers of major auto unions came forward and lent their support to protestors, on Tuesday lawyers from Rewari came to protesting sites to express their support.

A makeshift stage has also been prepared so that all farmers who want to speak at a public platform can do so.