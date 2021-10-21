Won't harm nature: DDA defends Sanjay Van dev

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday defended its decision to set up eco-tourism activities within Sanjay Van in the South Central Ridge here, saying that the private entities running these nature activities will also be required to do so with sustainable development models.



The DDA, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the idea behind the development is to allow more and more users from different age groups to visit and appreciate this "gem in the heart of the city".

"After careful site analysis, designated zones for each of the activities will be earmarked in areas already open to the public with minimal or no intervention in the existing habitats. The intention is not to create a tourist spot in a natural forest but to give the opportunity to the public to feel connected with such natural heritage available in the domain of the urban fabric of the city of Delhi," the DDA said in its defence.

Since the plan was announced, many locals and environmental activists in the city have raised their voices against it, saying it would damage the natural habitat in 784 acres of land within the South Central Ridge. The DDA has said that Sanjay Van attracts "tons of visitors" for daily leisure activities and the plan was to develop nature-based eco-tourism activities in an ecofriendly manner using locally available resources.

The activities proposed by the DDA include rock climbing, forest leisure cycling, camping, star gazing activities, guided nature tours etc. — most of which would require some new infrastructural work to be started and operated.

"The objective of the Authority under the PPP model is not limited to development and operations of the facility by a private entity for long term concession period but to also ensure that Development, Operations & Maintenance and usage of the facility is planned and implemented through a sustainable business model," the DDA said.