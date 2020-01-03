Won't get scared by thieves': Women take out protest march against CAA

New Delhi: Numerous women and LGBT organisations came together and protested against National Population Register (NPR), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), on the birth anniversary of educationalist and poet Savitribai Phule on Friday. Swamped by numerous organizations, the protesters called the bill unconstitutional and slammed the Central government.



Speaking to Millennium Post, Communist Party of India member (CPI-M) member Kavita Krishnan called the government fascist, adding, "This government is not just adamant, it is a fascist government with utter contempt of people. I think the people of this country are not just protesting against the NPR, NRC, and CAA, they are also asserting their ownership, their belonging and their Constitution to this country."

Quoting 'we the people' from the Constitution, Krishnan averred that this is what the people mean by these peaceful protests. "Neither does it (Constitution) say 'we the government is selecting people on the basis of the documents' so the point is people get to elect the government all over the world, the government don't get to select people based on documents," she added.

She added that this government has just lied to the people and has nothing to offer except intimidation. "People are not going to bow down to this government. All this government has is lies, bullets, lathis, and communal hatred to give," said Krishnan. The organisations had initially marched from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, upon reaching they were joined by political leaders, artists and activists.

Speaking against the act, a protester from Ghaziabad, Maizebi Anwar said, "When floods came in Bihar an Odisha, and other places, our whole house was flooded. How do they expect us to get those papers?" she asked. She added that if it is about just papers then "Modiji should bring his papers and let us know where he was born."

"I am an India, my father and mother were born here and they died here. This NRC and CAA affects Muslims and Dalit community, so we won't tolerate this and keep protesting," said Anwar.

She also added that, "When we were not frightened by the British, how do they expect us to get scared by these thieves." The organisations also demanded the release of Bhim Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad and Assam RTI activist Akhil Gogoi.