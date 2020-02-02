Won't be silent, won't be violent: Students at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: Despite tense environment at Shaheen Bagh, hundreds of protesters, including students from different universities joined the anti-CAA and NRC protests pledging to continue the fight through non-violent means.

Speaking at Shaheen Bagh Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) vice-president Saket Moon on Sunday said, "We will not be silent, we will not be violent and keep raising our voices to save the Constitution."

Even as dozens of members of a right-wing group gathered on Sunday afternoon at the site and asked the police to evacuate the anti-CAA protesters, hundreds of protesters kept coming in.

This also came a day after a 25-year-old man, identified as Kapil Gujjar, was caught by police after he opened fire in the Shaheen Bagh area. Meanwhile, the JNU student Union also criticised the police adding they are merely silent spectators now.

"The way they are trying to intimidate us, we have seen in JNU how police has beaten up students, how some masked goons entered the campus and beat us up, while they watched on, the police is now silently watching," said Saket.

He added that whether it's Jamia Millia Islamia, JNU, Aligarh Muslim University or Shaheen Bagh they all have but one motive which is to save the Constitution.

On the other hand, students from Jamia have also come in huge numbers. "They beat us up inside our own campus, intimidate us but we will not move," said a student from Jamia who was present at the protest.

Meanwhile, the protest will continued even in tensed environment as it entered its 50th day.