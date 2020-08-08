'Won't be able to take exams without scribes and assistive devices'

New Delhi: With the Delhi High Court on Friday allowing Delhi University to conduct online open-book examinations, students said their anxiety levels have gone up with some differently abled students worried that they won't be able to take exams in the absence of scribes and assistive devices.

Students said the varsity should come out with clear guidelines on the conduct of the exams.

A final year student of Gargi College, who didnt wish to be identified, said it's now the onus of the varsity to resolve the issues that have risen during the mock tests and also give clarity on the rules.

"The court has said that students will be given an extra hour to upload answer sheets. We were already being two hours and an extra hour for uploading answers. Will we be given three hours or four hours now? she asked.

Rajesh Jha, Executive Council member of the varsity said the students had to approach the judiciary when the university administration "became autocratic and despotic".

The teachers and students have been opposing the online open book exams (OBE) and the judgement has vindicated their grievances to a large extent, he said.

"Now there is an urgent need to take a relook at online OBE in the light of disastrous mock tests. Academic Council and Executive Council must be convened immediately," he said.

Some specially abled students said the move means they might not be able to take exams in the absence of scribes and assistive devices.