'Won't allow teachers and staffers into school without atleast 1 dose'

New Delhi: Teachers and staffers of schools under the Delhi Directorate of Education, who have not taken a single dose of Covid vaccine till October 15, will not be allowed to attend school, according to an order.



Officials will verify vaccination status through the Arogya Setu application or vaccination certificate produced by teachers and staffers, according to the order issued by the directorate on October 28.

It also said that those who have not received their vaccine dose by October 15, will be treated as on leave till the administration of first dose of vaccine. Heads of government, government-aided and private-unaided recognised schools of the Directorate of Education (DoE) had been directed to submit information on vaccination of teachers and staffers by October 20.

They were directed to submit the information on a Google tracker link of the directorate that provides it Covid vaccination status report of teachers and staffers.

In an order, which was issued last month, the DoE had said that unvaccinated teachers and non-teaching staffers will not be allowed to attend school from October 15, and they will be considered as being on leave.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Saturday, while the positivity rate was 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

Delhi has recorded only four Covid-related deaths in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the infection.

Twenty-two patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

The infection tally in the city climbed to 14,39,825. Of this, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,091, it added.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 59,090 tests, including 45,021 RT-PCR, the previous day. There are 349 active cases of which 128 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 88, it added.

In April and May, the city battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives with the issue of oxygen shortage at hospitals adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The Delhi High Court had asked the state government to file a reply on a petition challenging a decision that makes it mandatory for all teachers and school staff to be vaccinated, and if not vaccinated by October 15, then not to be allowed to attend school. Consequently, their absence would be treated as leave, according to the state government.

Justice Rekha Palli asked the Delhi government, its education department, R A Geeta Co-Ed Sr Sec School in Shankar Nagar and the Ministry of Health to file a reply on the petition.