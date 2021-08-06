Won't act against those who gave free medical O2: Delhi govt to HC

New Delhi: The Delhi's drug control department Thursday told the Delhi High Court that they have decided not to prosecute the good samaritans who have procured and distributed oxygen without any wrongful intention in the national capital during the second wave of COVID-19.



A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh appreciated the stand taken by the department saying a very fair approach has been taken on the issue. "This is the right approach," it said.

The high court said no further orders are required to be passed in the matter and disposed of a petition seeking lodging of an FIR on the allegations that politicians are able to procure in huge quantities and distribute COVID-19 medicines even as patients were running from pillar to post to get them.

An application was also filed in the pending petition making allegations of procuring and distributing oxygen cylinders during the second wave of the pandemic.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, said they have decided not to launch any prosecution against those social organisations, individuals and gurdwaras which had procured and distributed medical oxygen to COVID-19 patients free of cost and without any wrongful intention.

He said a draft policy has also been formed in this regard which has been accepted and approved by the concerned authorities.

He added that the pandemic is not yet over and if prosecution is launched in such cases, no good Samaritan would come forward in future to help the needy due to fear of being punished.

The counsel also said the department would also withdraw the prosecution launched against those who had procured and distributed medical oxygen to people during the second wave of

COVID-19.

Several politicians from the BJP, AAP and the Congress had stepped up to help people during the brutal second wave of the pandemic.