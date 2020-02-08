Women voters to be game-changers

New Delhi: Former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and Delhi Chief Minister's wife, Sunita Kejriwal cast her vote at 9:30 am on Saturday at Rajpura State Transport Authority in Civil Lines. Her message for other female voters was to think and vote, she also encouraged others to vote for work. In Assembly polls, women voters hold the potential to be the game-changers.



According to most women voters, they have opted for those candidates who have the potential to bring development in Delhi. 30-year-old Saroj came with her sister and mother to vote in Rajinder Nagar. The deciding factor for her was women safety. She said, "Kejriwal thinks for women's safety. He made bus rides free and put guards in buses. It has been so many years since the Nirbhaya case and still no justice. Why isn't the Centre putting any pressure? Imagine how the girl's family must be feeling!"

At Shahpur Jat, Himani came with her mother in the morning to cast her vote at the polling station. She said, "I have voted for the candidate who has a vision for development."

Meanwhile, a homemaker in Patel Nagar, Kamla, has 25 members in her family and 15 of them are voting for AAP which includes all women and few men from the household. "We want the free schemes to continue," she said. In Green Park Extension, 70-year-old Charanjeet had come with her relative. "I have been voting for several years and this time too I have kept a few criteria in my mind before pressing the EVM button. I am hoping that may the better candidate win," the elderly woman said.

Meanwhile, bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday blasted a social media user who targeted her for casting vote in Delhi Assembly elections even after shifting to Mumbai for work. One of the social media users criticised the actor for not getting her name transferred to the voting list in Mumbai, where she works as an actor.

"Why are people who live in Mumbai deciding for us, it's been quite a long time since @taapsee shifted to Mumbai. She should get her vote shifted too," the comment read.

In a lengthy reply, Taapsee said no one has the right to question her citizenship as she is "more of a Delhite than a lot of others who might just be living here but probably don't contribute".