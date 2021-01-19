Women take over at borders

New Delhi/Noida: Women's day was celebrated by farmers at various borders on Monday in response to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde's statement asking women protesters to go back. The day was also kept to call more women to join the protest.

Celebrating 'mahila diwas' at the Singhu border, hundreds of women came together to protest against the farm bills and the stereotype that women should not be part of the protest. "We are the real food givers of this country. We not only work in the farms but also provide for our own families. We are the real farmers and equally contribute," a farmer leader from Karnataka, Kavitha Kuruganti said while addressing the people at Singhu border.

The women took care of activities such as safety and security, managing the stage and daily duties. The backstage was managed by women, which is usually filled with only men. "Women are an equal part of this protest. I hope through this, the CJI will see this. We are part of the revolution and we will stay here till the three laws are not taken back," an activist from Punjab said.

Many artists and activists joined the protest in solidarity with the farmers.

CPIM member Kavita Krishnan who was also present and also shared the stage with other members spoke of women in revolution and how so many women are in jail as they raised their voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act and other

issues.

A number of women also went on a hunger strike, continuing with the trend of a one-day hunger strike that is going on at the border. Many women from Punjab had traveled in cars and buses to reach Singhu and Tikri borders on Monday to celebrate the day.

Farmers at the UP Gate protest site observed Mahila Kisan Divas on Monday wherein hundreds of women farmers from different areas joined them passing a message that women stand together in this protest with male

counterparts.

Jagtar Singh Bajwa, a member of the UP Gate committee and a farmer leader from Uttarakhand said that women also have a fundamental right to participate in the protest. "Thousand of women farmers are forced to join the protest on Monday as the government is not ready to listen to our demands," he said.