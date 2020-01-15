Women staff nabs snatcher
New Delhi: A 22-year-old snatcher was apprehended by the women staff of PCR unit, police said on Wednesday. According to police, on January 14, All Women staff Mobile Patrol Van (AWMPV) was present at Karol Bagh Metro Station. They noticed a person running after another person. The women staff chased the suspect.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Sinha said that on seeing the police chasing him the suspect tried to escape but the staff managed to apprehend him. "The complainant Prashant Sharma came at the spot and informed that the apprehended person had snatched his mobile phone while he was waiting for bus at near Metro Station, Karol Bagh," he said. The apprehended accused was identified as Rahul Tomar. Meanwhile in another case PCR staff reunited a 4-year-old girl with her family in Khajuri area.
