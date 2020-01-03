Women, queer community members take out protest march against CAA

New Delhi: Women and members from the queer community took out a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act on Friday.

Cries of 'Halla Bol' and 'Azaadi' rent the air as they voiced their dissent against the law.

Shanti Devi, a labourer, who had come from Malviya Nagar, said, "Instead of bringing such laws, the government should focus on tackling issues such as poverty, and ensure people like us are fed properly."