Women killed while resisting robbery bid

noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested a man for allegedly beating a 36-year-old woman to death on September 1 in Chhijarsi village of Noida. Investigation revealed that the man had entered the house with an intent of looting it and when the woman protested, he killed her.

According to the police, on Thursday a woman identified as Neelam Shukla was found dead at her house. The woman was alone at the time of the incident as her husband was away for work and three children were at school.

"Based on the complaint filed by her husband, Awadhesh Shukla, a case was registered at Sector 63 police station and investigation was taken up after which it was found that the jewellery kept at the house was also missing," Saad Miya Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) said. Police managed to identify the accused using witness accounts from neighbours as well as by tracking call records, including the victim's phone

network.

"The accused has been identified as Anand Kumar, a native of Kasganj district in UP. The man had visited the Shukla house on the pretext of renting a room on August 31. He then roamed around in the locality and stayed with a friend named Kishanvir in the same locality. On September 1, he visited the house again and asked for a room on rent but was refused by Awadhesh Shukla. He used the opportunity to sneak into the house and hid on the terrace," Khan added.