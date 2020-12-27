Women keep adding to force as farmers' protest completes 1 month

New Delhi: The Singhu border farmers protest, which completed one month on Saturday, witnessed an increase in footfall from protesters especially with women who have been joining in large numbers. As more women are joining in more arrangements are being made for their stay.



"The number of women protesters have increased with time. This has created a stay issue. We received a demand for a space where women could stay. Although many tents and spaces have already been created, but the number have increased so much that more place is needed," Goginder Singh, a lawyer by profession, who is helping in organising the space told Millennium Post.

Singh said that a tent which can house at least 400 women is being set up at the moment. "We are also bringing portable toilets for the women," he added.

Along with protesters many civil societies and students have joined the protest. Many stay the night, which is why more space was needed to accommodate such a flow of people. "We are aware that this is going to be a long fight, which is why we are preparing for the long haul," a protester at Singhu said.

A similar space has been created at Tikri border as it also saw many women joining in. Singh said that his team had set up a tent where women protesters could safely stay. The tent will be set up by Sunday as mattresses and blankets will also be put in place for the same. "We are also planning to set up tents at various other border as farmers from other states are not financially equipped. We are in this together and the least we can do is help each other during such turmoil times," he added.

A night shelter by Khalsa Aid has also been set up for the farmers. However, as the numbers have started increasing more space is needed to accommodate a large crowd. "I think no one was prepared to see such a huge support. More than that, people not only joining in but also staying here with us," Singh said. On the other hand, protesters have also found unique ways to continue the agitation. A bunch of youth from Amritsar have custom made kites which says "No farmer, no food".

"The concept is just to raise our voice with new ways.

This government has snatched away everything from us we are indirectly asking Modi ji to snatch away our peaceful kites as well for he has left nothing for us," Sukhdeep Singh, who along with his brother got the kites made told Millennium Post.

The protest against the three farm bills have mobilised with various borders outside Delhi blocked by farmers from different states.