Women farmers from Nuh march down to join protest

Gurugram: Nuh has been at the forefront of farmers' protests in South Haryana, starting from farmer associations organising farmers for the protests and speaking to Khap Panchayat leaders for drumming up support.



A large number of farmers from Nuh had also tried to boldly march towards the Singhu border but were stopped by police twice. These farmers have come forward to lend their support to protestors who are demanding that Centre's three new farm laws be repealed.

Now, coming in support of the men are also substantial numbers of women from Nuh who have also voluntarily expressed their interest in being part of the farmers' protests at Singhu and Tikri.

"It is not that women have not been part of these protests. There are a large number of women protestors at Tikri as well as Singhu. These farm bills are also going to affect the livelihoods of lots of women as well as men. It is high time that we also come out and speak openly of what is wrong," said Shamshad.

With deadlock still prevailing between the Union Government and farmer bodies over the three farm laws, it is expected that the number of protestors is only going to increase in the coming days.

With a large number of protesters from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on their way to the Badarpur border where Faridabad shares its boundary with Delhi, there are also concerns of massive protests blocking the main Delhi-Gurugram

border.

In addition to Tikiri and Singhu borders, farmer leaders have time and time again warned that more borders to Delhi are being blocked in order to leverage their expected outcome from the ongoing negotiations, where the Centre has shown signs of buckling but not the farmers.

In fact, there have also been certain women protestors from Nuh who had been detained in the past while going to the Tikri border. There is also heavy deployment of Haryana Police and Delhi on Sirhaul border, the busiest point of Delhi-Gurugram border, to make sure there is no chaos due to ongoing protests.