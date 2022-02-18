Women can now apply for e-auto permits till February 23

New Delhi: The Transport Department of the Delhi government has allowed eligible women candidates to submit applications for electric auto-rickshaw permits till February 23, officials said on Thursday.



Earlier this week, a draw of lots was conducted for the allotment of 4,261 e-autos by the department. Through the computerised randomisation process, 2,855 male and 743 females were given the permits.

Of the total permits, 33 per cent (1,406) were reserved for women. The department had received 20,589 applications in total out of which 19,846 were male applicants.

Now, for the remaining 663 permits, women candidates can submit their applications through a link provided on the department's website till February 23, officials said.

After allotment, successful applicants would be required to purchase the TSR (three-seater auto rickshaw) and apply for registration on the single-window portal of Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) before April 30, they said.

Failing this, the letter of intent (LOI) will be deemed to be surrendered and included in the waiting list. The registration of the e-autos will only be allowed for people having a valid PSV (public service vehicle) badge and LOI, officials said.

Delhi government is pr moting e-vehicles in a big way to combat air pollution in the city. In October last year, it had launched a scheme for registration of e-autos lilac for female drivers and blue for male drivers. The Supreme Court

had on February 11 allowed the Delhi government to resume the process of registration of 4,261 e-autos in the national Capital.