Women accused of double murder case who jumped parole arrested

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police nabbed a 38-year-old woman who jumped parole in a double murder case that took place in 2013, the officials informed on Wednesday.



The accused Monisha (name changed) is a native of West Bengal and residing in the East Vinod Nagar area of East Delhi.

The incident took place in August 2013 in East Delhi's Shakarpur area where the dead bodies of two women were found in a house. One of the deceased was a 85-year-old senior citizen and the other one was her daughter, Special CP Crime Branch Ravinder Singh Yadav mentioned. During the investigation, four accused persons Prem Babu, his wife Urmila, Rakhal Mandal and his wife Monisha were arrested a few days after the

murder.

Accused Monisha was working as a maid in the same building and due to the absence of the regular maid, she used to work in the house of the deceased also. She noticed that the deceased women were having gold

bangles.

To rob them, she along with her husband and another couple made a plan and in the execution of the same, both were killed. All 4 accused persons were charge-sheeted under murder with robbery sections.

During Covid, Monisha and her husband were granted interim bail. After that, they didn't surrender before the jail superintendent and absconded. Later, NBW was issued against them by the court,

Yadav said.

Both the husband and wife started living separately after getting bail and didn't have any contact with each other. She changed her rented accommodation and started living in East Vinod Nagar, Delhi. She used to change her mobile numbers frequently and also changed her rented house every 25-30 days to evade arrest, Yadav added.