Woman's cousin arrested in Dwarka 'honour killing' case

new delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested two persons, including the cousin brother of the 19-year-old woman, in the case of honour killing of a couple in Dwarka's Amberhai Village, for allegedly being part of the conspiracy to carry out the murder where the 23-year-old Vinay Dahiya was shot dead while his wife was left severely injured.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rohit Dahiya and Ritik, both 22-year-olds.

As per police officials, after recording the statements of the girl, Kiran Dahiya, where she had alleged that her cousin namely Vicky and his accomplices attacked them, an FIR under IPC sections of murder was registered and investigation was taken up.

Initial probe has revealed that Vinay and Kiran had solemnised their wedding through a court marriage on August 13 last year. However, as both of them belong to the same village, their family members opposed the relationship due to which they eloped and finally came down to their Dwarka accommodation. They also approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court last year for protection from the girl's family members and the bench asked them to approach the police in this regard.

Probe revealed that Kiran's brother, Aman Dahiya, and Rohit Dahiya, her cousin, were among the four attackers involved in the crime who hatched a plan to murder the couple since she had brought "dishonour to their family" and hence even conducted a recce of the Dwarka flat before the incident.

On the day of the incident, all the four accused went in two cars and found that the couple was not present. Thereafter, they found the door unlocked and went inside. After the couple came, one of the accused bolted the door from outside and the accused riddled the couple with bullets, DCP (Dwarka) SK Meena said.