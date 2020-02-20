Woman's body stuffed in sack found in Gr Noida

Noida: An unidentified woman's body was found stuffed in a sack in Greater Noida on Thursday, with police suspecting that she was killed elsewhere and later dumped in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said. The body was found in the bushes along the Yamuna Expressway near Murshadpur under the Dankaur police station limits, they said.



"The body was found wrapped in a blanket and stuffed inside a plastic sack. The victim appears to be around 45-50 years of age. Prima

facie, it looks like she was killed elsewhere and her body was disposed here," a police official said.