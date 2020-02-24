Woman's body found stuffed in suitcase at railway track

Ghaziabad: Body of a woman in her early twenties was found stuffed in a suitcase at railway track in Sahibabad area on Monday morning. Police said that the woman has been brutally murdered and her face was crushed badly in order to hide her identity.

Police said that the body was recovered from the railway track in Arthla area after a few rag pockets spotted the suitcase. "A local person informed police and a team rushed to the spot. Prima Facie it appears that the woman has been killed as she has multiple injury marks all over the body. Her face has also been badly crushed by some heavy object as to hide her identity," said Anil Kumar Shahi, Station House officer (SHO) of Sahibabad Police station.

Cops suspect that someone might have dumped the suitcase from a running train. "It seems that someone had thrown suitcase from a running train. The woman's face is badly crushed and we have not yet able to identify her. Moreover, the body has been sent for post-mortem and the actual reason behind the murder can be ascertained after autopsy reports," the officer added. Questioning over the possibility of rape with the deceased woman, the officer said that it can only be confirmed after the post mortem reports are out to us.