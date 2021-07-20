Woman who was evading arrest since 2011 held

new delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday said that they have arrested a 28-year-old woman for allegedly killing her 22-year-old husband along with her lover by strangulating him with a rope in 2011 near Alwar in Rajasthan.

As per police, the accused woman, identified as one Shakuntala,was evading arrest since 2011 after committing the crime while her accomplice Kamal Singla was arrested in 2018. A reward of Rs 50,000 was also attached on her head.

Shakuntala's location was traced to somewhere in Alwar in Rajasthan, following which a police team nabbed her. During her interrogation, she allegedly disclosed that in 2011, she was married to the deceased, one Ravi, against her wishes as she was in a relationship with co-accused Kamal. Thereafter, she and Kamal allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill her husband and on March 22 that year, as per their plan Shakuntala requested Ravi to take her to her sister's place. However, co-accused Kamal and one Ganesh were already waiting in a car. After dropping her, Kamal asked Ravi to sit in his car to talk over an issue, however he soon took him to a secluded location and then strangulated his throat with a rope.Thereafter, he dumped his body, police said.