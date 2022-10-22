Woman who levelled 'fake' gang-rape charge booked

Ghaziabad/New Delhi: Police have registered a case against a woman and three others after she allegedly levelled a "fabricated" gang-rape charge in an attempt to grab property, with the National Commission for Women on Friday saying she and her family member's gave contradictory statements.



The woman and her accomplices Azad, Afzal and Gaurav have been booked under IPC sections pertaining to cheating, forgery and fraudulently using genuine documents, according to police. DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday had said that the 36-year-old woman was found wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied, and an iron rod was inserted in her private part.

However, the Ghaziabad police a day later dismissed as "fabricated" the Delhi woman's claim that she had been raped and brutalised by five men and said a conspiracy had been hatched over a dispute over a "small" property. It had also said that Azad, Afzal and Gaurav have been arrested.

The National Commission for Women team, which was sent to look into the matter, has found that the statements made by the woman and her family members to be "contradictory", an official of the panel said.

The woman and her accomplices have been charged under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently using as genuine document which the person knows or has reason to believe to be forged), Circle Officer, City-2, Ghaziabad, Alok Dubey, said on Friday.

The NCW in a statement said police also informed the commission that many contradictory statements were given by the woman and her relatives which created suspicion about the authenticity of the reported incident.

"It was also informed that the foreign object found in the private parts of the woman was not found during primary medical examination in the MMG District Hospital, Ghaziabad, and she was referred to another hospital in Delhi but her relatives took her to the GTB Hospital, Shahdara," it said.

The NCW said that police said the incident was planned to implicate the five men, the initial suspects, who had a property dispute with the woman. "Evidence also suggest that (payment of) Rs 5,000 were also made to sensationalise the case in the media," it said.

The property dispute is subjudice at the Karkardooma district court in Delhi. The present three suspects and the woman planned to implicate gang-rape charges against the five men, the NCW official said. The official said that "also, the hospital told us that in preliminary medical examination, no semen was found on the victim".