Woman under scanner for rioting in north-east Delhi threatens to 'clear' farmers

new delhi: After self-proclaimed Hindutva leader, Ragini Tiwari, in a video made public on Saturday night, gave an ultimatum to the Delhi Police to clear protesting farmers from the Capital's borders by December 16 or December 17, otherwise, she and her supporters would take matters into their own hands, the police here have been directed to take action.



The office of the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) had promptly directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Jaffrabad police station after the video of Tiwari making threats went viral on social media and many pointed out that action must be taken against her.

However, what is significant is that Tiwari has had a history of making incendiary speeches and had been widely witnessed threatening and directing mobs to "cut down" Muslims in the run-up to the Delhi riots earlier this February.

In fact, on February 25, Tiwari was spotted by many rallying Hindu mobs to attack Muslim families and homes in the Maujpur Chowk area near the Jaffrabad metro station. Eyewitness accounts recorded by police and reported in the press had also accused Tiwari of participating in the riots and even firing weapons.

While police said they have questioned her in relation to the riots, she has said her case is being handled by a Patiala NGO called Hindu Welfare Board, which has helped her a great deal by providing free legal assistance, according to a report.

In Saturday's video, Tiwari can be seen taking credit for clearing Jaffrabad during the riots. "Jaffarabad bana denge (will make Jaffrabad)," she said in a video. The woman also asked people to join her. "Farmers protest going on Delhi and in the garb of protest there are demands to free 'Umar Khalid' and 'Sharjeel Imam'," she said, claiming they were traitors.

"We cannot close our eyes and let this happen. Chatt Puja was stopped due to Coronavirus but the farmers' protest is still going on despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic," she added. "Central Government, Delhi Police will be responsible for whatever happens," she said.

Tiwari is also under the scanner of the home department in Delhi for her alleged role in the riots.