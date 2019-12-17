Woman, two minor daughters killed after being hit by train
New Delhi: A woman and her two minor daughters were killed and two of their relatives injured when they were hit by a train between Shivaji Bridge and Tilak Bridge here on Tuesday, a Northern Railway official said. Chief PRO of Northern Railway Deepak Kumar said the accident took place around 7:40 pm.
Later, the office of the DCP, Railways, said Arun Mandal had alighted from a train at the Tilak Bridge railway station with his wife, daughter, his sister-in-law and her two daughters.
While they were walking on the railway track towards Shivaji Bridge railway station to catch a train for Bahadurgarh, they were hit by a train coming from the New Delhi railway station.
While Mandal escaped unhurt, his sister-in-law Alka and her daughters Lovli (13) and Priya (5) succumbed to injuries at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.
His wife and daughters are undergoing treatment at the hospital.
