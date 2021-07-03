Woman threatened and beaten up for feeding stray dogs in S-E Delhi

New Delhi: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly threatened and thrashed with a stick outside her house here in South-East Delhi's East of Kailash over her feeding of stray dogs in the locality, by a mother-daughter duo, who incidentally have also filed a complaint of physical assault against the woman.



The incident in question occurred on June 10 and the victim, one Tania Sudan, filmed a one-minute video of the same which showed a woman, one Kamaljeet Kaur, and her minor daughter, thrashing and twisting her arm and pulling her by the hair all the while threatening her.

In the video that Sudan had put up on her Instagram handle three weeks ago, Kaur can be seen hurling abuses towards the woman and charging at her even as Sudan films the incident on her camera. Kaur's daughter too is seen hurling abuses at the woman while towards the end of the video, Kaur is seen twisting the woman's arm and pulling her by the hair.

Following the incident, Sudan filed a complaint at the Amar Colony Police Station which was later converted into an FIR under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) among others, against the mother-daughter duo.

In the FIR dated June 18, Sudan claims that while she was taking an online group class inside her house, she heard a woman screaming and abusing outside the premises. After she went out to enquire, she allegedly saw a woman (Kaur) holding a wooden stick and waving it at her senior citizen father, who is reportedly a retired Army Colonel. "My brother was trying to deflate the situation while the woman repeatedly yelled about killing my dog and openly threatened my family…," the FIR read. After her brother and father intervened in the matter, she went back to her room but after the class she came and saw the woman holding a stick with her daughter and two policemen beside her.

Investigators added that the altercation had initially started over feeding stray dogs in the locality.

After Sudan started discussing the matter with the policemen, the woman and her daughter aggressively charged at her, twisted her arm and pulled her hair, as a result of which she sustained injuries, however, she started recording a video of the same on her phone which also broke during the incident, the FIR added.

Sudan added that right after the incident, she was made to sign a compromise document under pressure from RWAs and police but later went on to lodge a formal police complaint.

DCP (Southeast) RP Meena said that another FIR naming Sudan was filed at the police station which alleged that she physically assaulted the other side as the mother too received injuries and investigation in the case is ongoing.

Significantly, the Delhi High Court in a recent judgment had held that stray dogs have a right to food and citizens have a right to feed them and issued a slew of guidelines to ensure this right is not infringed upon.