Woman stabbed 17 times by contract killers hired by husband, 3 arrested

New Delhi: Two days after a 33-year-old woman was stabbed 17 times in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, her husband and two contract killers hired by him were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder, police said.

Naveen Kumar Gullaiya (36) decided to kill his wife with the help of contract killers after she found out about his affair with another woman which led to constant quarrels between them, according to the police.

The incident took place in Sheikh Sarai area of Malviya Nagar in south Delhi on Thursday and the police were informed from the hospital that a woman with stab injuries brought there by her husband was declared dead.

The woman, identified as Reena, was stabbed at least 17 times, the police said, adding the three accused, including her husband Gullaiya and contract killers Rahul and Sonu, have been arrested in the case.

When her husband was questioned, he misled the police initially saying he along with his son had gone to see a homeopathic doctor in Defence colony and Reena was alone at home on Thursday afternoon.

After visiting the doctor and doing some shopping for his son, Gullaiya left him at a barber shop near Shiv Mandir Bandh road and went to his office at Kalkaji, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said. After some time, Gullaiya called one of his employees to drop his

son at his house after his haircut. At 4.45 pm, he got a call from his employee informing that his wife Reena was lying in

a pool of blood with stab injuries. He quickly rushed to his house and took his wife to a nearby hospital where she

was declared dead, the officer said.

According to the police, a case was registered in the matter and during investigation, the police said they found CCTV footage in which two men were seen entering the victim's house in daytime and then three persons were seen exiting after some time.