Woman, son found dead in Jahangirpuri
New Delhi: A woman along her minor son were found dead in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Tuesday. Police are probing the case from various angles in the case.
According to police, the incident came to light on when a resident of Jahangir Puri area informed the cops about the stink emanating from a house in the locality. The police team broke open the door to find the bodies of the woman and her son inside.
The woman had a stab wounds on her back while her 12-year-old son's throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.
The husband of the woman died a couple of years back.
Going by the condition of the bodies, police believe that the murder was committed around two to three days ago.
Cops are currently trying to identify all the people who visited the victims over the last three days.
"CCTVs in the areas being scanned to get clues in the case," police said. Investigators are also
According to police, there seemed to be a friendly entry to the house as no valuable objects were found missing.
Police said they are probing the case from several angles. Police have not ruled out a robbery angle.
Police are yet to identify the motive of the murder. There seemed to be a friendly entry to the house. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem. Further details are awaited, police added.
