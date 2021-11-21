Woman robbed at knife point in cab, 3 arrested

New Delhi: Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a woman at knife point in a private cab in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagari area, police said on Sunday. The robbery took place on November 7 when the complainant and the accused were travelling in the same cab, they said.



Two mobile phones, Rs 10,000 cash, a gold chain and two gold rings were taken from her at knifepoint, the police said.

During investigation, police arrested Pintu Bilal (25), Noor Islam (20) and Shaik Rafik (29) on Friday, a senior police officer said.

The gold chain, a ring, two mobile phones and a SIM card belonging to the complainant have been recovered, the police said.

After committing the robbery, the trio sold a gold ring to Sagir of Seemapuri. Efforts are on to arrest him, they

said.