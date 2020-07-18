Woman murdered with ice pick; son-in-law, held

new delhi: A 62-year-old woman was killed whereas three people including a minor child were injured after they were attacked by a person with an ice pick in Mohan Garden area of Dwarka district.



Police said that on July 16 at about 12:30 am, they received a PCR call regarding the incident. "On enquiry, it revealed that youth got berserk and profusely and deliberately assaulted his mother-in-law giving multiple fatal blows on vital parts including chest with an ice-prick," police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the youth has also severely injured a family member. "The youth was brandishing the ice prick and no one was daring to go near him.

"The beat and patrolling staff of Mohan Garden police station rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused," police said. All the injured were immediately shifted to Tarak Hospital. One of the ladies was declared brought dead at the hospital. She was identified as Shashi Bala. The doctor observed multiple stab injuries and punctured wounds on her chest, arms and abdomen.

"The other three injured persons — father, his wife and their son (10) — were immediately shifted to DDU hospital for further treatment," police said. The identity of the accused was revealed as Ravi (38). During the interrogation of accused was found to be involved in an attempt to murder, culpable homicide and rape case. He has earlier remained in jail on several occasions.

"It was further disclosed that in 2019, he was arrested in a case of rape and POCSO case and the accused remained in judicial custody for nine months and got released from jail on November 26, 2019. His wife and daughter had shifted to her mother's house and now she was not willing to come back nor he was allowed to come in the house," police added.

The accused was angry with this and believed that his mother-in-law was behind all this. Since a long time, he was planning to eliminate the victim, her mother-in-law.

To take revenge, he purchased an ice pick, days before from a local shop and was in search for an opportunity to eliminate his mother-in-law.