Woman, man held for cheating people by creating fake profiles on matrimonial sites

New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman and her friend were arrested for allegedly creating fake profiles on matrimonial sites and duping people looking for life partners online of their hard-earned money, police said.



Renuka Gusain and Amos Gurang (42), both natives of Nepal, recently duped a woman of over Rs 34 lakh which she deposited into the bank account of a person she believed was her future husband, they said.

Police said they recovered Rs 40,000 cash, four mobile phones, five bank passbooks as well as cheque books from the accused.

The fraud came to light after a widow filed a complaint with the police stating that she created a profile on a matrimonial site where she came in contact with a person who introduced himself as Dr Naresh Andrews'. The person claimed that he was residing outside India and used to text and chat with her, police said.

The woman said they had decided to marry each other. The man told her that he was coming to India to meet her and learn more about her. After some days, he told her that he reached India but got caught at Mumbai by the customs department as he had brought gifts for her. The man told the woman that he has to pay money to customs for the clearance of his luggage and other charges. Subsequently, the woman transferred Rs 34,88,410 to him, Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), said, quoting the complaint.