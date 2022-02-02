Woman killed in home, suspect husband on the run: Police

Greater Noida: A woman in her early twenties was allegedly killed by her husband inside their rented house in the Shahberi village under the Bisrakh area of Greater Noida on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said, adding that they are yet to make an arrest in the case.

But preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had frequent quarrels over petty issues.



The police said they received information from a caller around 12 am on Tuesday who informed that a lady living in his neighbourhood was lying dead inside her room. A team from Bisrakh police station rushed to the spot and took the body into custody. She was identified as Ruby who lived with her husband Naushad, said a senior police officer.



Harish Chander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida central) said that the body was sent for postmortem and the woman had strangulation marks around her neck. "Initial investigation has revealed that the woman was married to Naushad, a tailor by profession and a native of Bihar, for the past three years. On Monday, Naushad dropped his two children, at his in-law's house and came home. We suspect that an argument had broken out between the couple, following which he strangled her to death before fleeing the spot," the officer said.



The officer added that no complaint in this regard has been given by the woman's family. Teams have been formed to nab the absconding accused and they are also taking help of technical surveillance, the police said.

