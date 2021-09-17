Woman kidnapped during morning walk with siblings, family members stage protest

greater noida: A girl aged around 20 years was kidnapped by some unidentified people in a car while she was out on a morning walk along with her three siblings in Badalpur area of Greater Noida on early Thursday morning.



While police is yet to make any breakthrough in the case till late night, the aggrieved villagers and family members first blocked the national highway by staging a sit-in protest and later gheraoed the police station demanding quick actions in the case.

Around 6 am on Thursday, the girl, a resident of village Badalpur was out on morning walk along with her two brothers and a sister. The girl's siblings told police that near Achheja village, a group of men travelling in a white van stopped near them and tried to pull the younger girl into the car. However, she somehow managed to escape but the criminals caught hold of her elder sister who was trying to save her and they abducted her in car and fled.

They further said that the criminals molested both the girls as there were very few people around at that point. Following the incident, police was informed and the locals and victim's family blocked a stretch of NH-91 demanding early and safe recovery of the girl.

The blockade was cleared after the locals and the girl's family members were assured by the Gautam Budh Nagar Police that they would find the college student by evening. However, when they didn't find any clue till late evening, scores of villagers gheraoed the Badalpur police station and staged protest.

A senior police officer said five teams of Gautam Buddh Nagar police are working to find the girl. "We have forwarded the girl's photo to all police stations in the district and alerted all neighbouring states and bordering districts. We have got some leads and expect a breakthrough soon," said Harish Chander, DCP, Central Noida.

Police said no ransom call has been made yet.