Woman 'kidnapped' 3 yrs ago found living with husband in Raj

new delhi: A 22-year-old woman who was purportedly kidnapped in 2017 was discovered in a JJ Camp in South Delhi, Delhi Police said on Sunday, claiming that the woman had eloped to get married and settled down in Rajasthan.

The police said a case had been registered at the Neb Sarai Police Station three years ago when the woman was reported missing. They also said the woman had a reward of Rs 20,000 to anyone who found her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that the basic information about the missing woman was gathered and mobile phones of her contacts were obtained. "Through technical analysis of mobile phones, input was received regarding her presence in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Further information was gathered and she was later traced," he said.

On Sunday, information regarding her presence at JJ Camp in Tigri was received and during door to door inquiry, authorities here were able to trace the missing girl. Police claimed, "She had eloped and got married. As per complainant in the case, she was staying in Jaipur,

Rajasthan."

Meanwhile, in another case, on Saturday at about 8:30 pm, Delhi Police rescued two children aged about 8 and 9 years, who were found abandoned at Bhairo Mandir in front of Pragati Maidan. "On inquiry, children could not reveal their home address, or mobile number of their parents, or relatives," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal.

He further said that they only said that their parents live in Seemapuri, Delhi and they came here themselves without notice of their parents.

After efforts from the team, their parents were traced in Seemapuri and both the children were safely handed over to their parents.

The Delhi Police Commissioner had directed senior officials to prioritise tracing missing children. The police chief has recently said that in the last two months, 724 children aged below 18 years had gone missing. Of these 537 were traced. Those police officers who rescued 50 missing children in 12 months will be given out of turn promotions. It will help in preventing such crimes.