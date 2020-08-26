Woman jumps to death from 11th floor of NDMC building

new delhi: A 36-year-old employee of the New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday ended her life by jumping off the 11th floor of the Council's building at Palika Kendra here.

According to police, the deceased was a resident of Janta Colony in Welcome, worked as a Beldar on the muster roll and was attached to the office of Architect on the 11th floor of the NDMC building.

"She came to the office today at 9:45 am and opened it after receiving keys from the counter. She went to room number 1104, kept her bag on the side table, removed her sandals and jumped off from the window. She fell on the ground and received multiple injuries," an official said.

The woman has a son and a daughter and was married in 2000. "No suicide note has been recovered. No foul play has been suspected," an official said. She was undergoing treatment at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) for mental illness, her family members told the police. Police said they are verifying

the facts.

Police said that a PCR call was received on Wednesday at 10:40 am at the Connaught Place police station regarding a woman falling off the 11th floor, Palika Kendra at the NDMC Building in New Delhi. On reaching the spot, it was learnt that the injured lady had already been taken to RML Hospital by the NDMC staff and she was declared brought dead by hospital authorities.

The woman's body has been preserved in the mortuary and will be handed over to her family after autopsy

proceedings.