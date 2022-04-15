Woman jumps off Metro station, dies

New Delhi: A young woman hailing from Punjab jumped off a 40-foot-high elevated platform of the Akshardham Metro station on Thursday morning in an apparent attempt to end her life and died despite commendable efforts of the CISF personnel at the spot to try and save her life, officials here said.

As soon as some passengers noticed the woman standing at the edge of platform No. 2 around 7:30 am, CISF personnel rushed to the spot and tried to dissuade her from taking the fatal leap, a senior officer said.

A team was rushed to the ground spot so that arrangements could be made to catch her safely, he said.

The woman, aged around 20-22 years, instantly jumped off and was caught on a blanket stretched by CISF personnel and other people present there. But despite this, she was seriously injured.

"Due to the severity of the fall, the woman sustained severe injuries but her life has been saved. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she is under treatment," a CISF spokesperson had said right after the fall.

But later on Thursday night, the local police confirmed that the woman had succumbed to her injuries while being treated at the hospital. They said that she had severely injured her legs and her back, which ultimately killed her.

The woman hails from Punjab and CISF officials said they have "unconfirmed" reports suggesting she could not hear or speak.

An amateur video of the incident was widely shared over social media.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) provides a counter-terrorist cover to the rapid rail network running across the national capital region.