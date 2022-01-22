Woman in early 20s found stabbed to death in Noida home

Noida: A woman in her early 20s was found murdered inside her rented house in Sector 94 area of Noida with multiple injury marks all over her body, said police on Friday. While the victim's family has alleged that she was sexually assaulted before being killed, the police are yet to confirm this as they await the post-mortem report.

The matter came to light on Thursday evening, when victim's husband, identified as Sandeep Yadav, a street food vendor, reached home from work and found his wife lying in a pool of blood. He immediately raised alarm and neighbours called police. A team from Sector 126 police station reached the spot and started investigations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Rajesh S said that the woman had been murdered with a sharp object. "Prima facie it appears that the woman was stabbed multiple times as there were several injury marks on her body. We have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and investigation is underway," the DCP said.

Police suspect a jilted lover or old enmity could be behind the crime. "Some suspects have been detained by police for questioning and we expect a breakthrough soon. We are also waiting for post-mortem reports to ascertain actual reason for her death," the senior cop added.