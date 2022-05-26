Woman hires man to kill husband, both held

New Delhi: A 28-year-woman has been arrested along with a man for allegedly killing her husband, police said on Wednesday.

The woman hired the man to murder her husband, they said, adding that they also tried to mislead investigators by making the killing look like an outcome of an attempted robbery.

Chander Kala had conspired with Jumman (27), a history-sheeter based in Delhi's Ranhola area, and also given him a hammer and Rs 1.5 lakhs for the job, police said.

The weapon and Rs 50,000 has been recovered, police said.