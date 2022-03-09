Woman, her son & his friend held for murder in N Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a woman, her son and his friend for allegedly beating to death a man, she was allegedly having an affair with, officials said on Tuesday, adding that they had solved the blind murder case within 24 hours.



The police were first alerted of the crime when they received a call about a naked man lying in the same spot within his flat in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla on the evening of March 6. Following this, they reached the spot and found the man, later identified as Jaipal (35), lying naked in his flat, the doors of which were locked from the outside.

The cops said that the body seemed to have been left lying for a couple days and rat bites were noticeable on his body.

DCP, north district, Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the police, faced with a blind murder, fell into a tip by a neighbour, Suraj, who informed the police that he had seen three people murmuring something outside Jaipal's flat a few days ago and had a picture. Following this lead, the police arrested Chandrawati @ Radha Devi (44), who purportedly confessed that she had murdered Jaipal with her son, Dheeraj and his friend, Satish. The police then made quick work of it and arrested the two youth.

The police said that the accused purportedly confessed in custody, adding that Jaipal had called Radha Devi to his house to clean it on March 3.

They got into an argument, which escalated and Jaipal started brutally beating Radha Devi up. Following this, she called her son and decided to beat Jaipal up with the help of his friend. The police said that the trio waited for Jaipal outside his flat and then attacked him after forcefully entering the house. They said that the victim was changing his clothes when the three took him by surprise and beat him up.

Officials said they had taken the victim's mobile phone, as there was purportedly a video on it, of Jaipal beating Radha Devi — a video the accused said she was afraid would be leaked.

The police said that neither of the three arrested had any criminal antecedents.

The police said that they had spoken to the family members of Jaipal, who had said that he was in a relationship with Radha Devi. They also noted that she was a distant relative of his.