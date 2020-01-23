Woman, her paramour held for killing husband
New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman and her paramour were arrested for allegedly killing her husband in North West Delhi.
According to police, on January 4, the complainant reported regarding missing of his brother. Subsequently, the search for the missing person was started.
During the investigation, an unidentified body was identified by complainant as his missing brother. He also raised suspicion over the wife of the deceased and her friend named Ajay.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-west) Vijayanta Arya said during the investigation they arrested four people including deceased's wife for murder.
According to police during the investigation, it came to notice that there was an extramarital relationship between deceased friend Ajay and wife of the deceased.
Her husband restricted her to meet Ajay due to which she provoked Ajay for killing her husband so that they could live together freely.
It was also revealed that two friends of Ajay identified as Sonu and Suresh were also found involved in the crime. On the day of murder Ajay approached deceased in a friendly way and he along with Ajay and Sonu made him consume liquor with the preconceived motive to murder Satyanarayan.
