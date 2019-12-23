Woman, her kids lose battle against blaze

New Delhi: The first thing Ajay Kumar from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) saw, when he entered the flaming building in Kirari on Monday morning, was a figure huddled in a blanket in one of the rooms on the first floor.



When he removed the blanket, a woman was found lying on the bed and a few seconds later, Kumar noticed three children lying motionless beneath their mother while another man was found lying on the floor.

"It seems that the mother was trying to save her kids by covering them beneath her," said a fire official.

Officials with direct knowledge of the rescue operation further said that the placement of the bodies on the first floor indicated that residents had desperately tried to escape the flames but had succumbed to the smoke and carbon monoxide.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Kumar, who is an Assistant Divisional Officer in the DFS, said that the flaming building was in a tough spot to access as well.

"Due to smoke and heat, I and only one more fireman were able to reach the building and found the door locked of one of the rooms. With the help of manual force, they broke open the door and went inside," he said.

He added that they entered the building with their BA (breathing apparatus)sets for the rescue operation.

During rescue operation, a cylinder exploded which hurt the firemen.

Fire officials said that a total of five people were found dead on the first floor and further four other bodies from the second floor of the building.

"Three of the bodies on the second floor were charred to a point where we could see their bones," a fire official

said.